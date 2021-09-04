FLIP (FLP) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $1,318.00

FLIP (CURRENCY:FLP) traded up 5.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 4th. One FLIP coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0153 or 0.00000030 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, FLIP has traded 40.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. FLIP has a market cap of $856,575.90 and approximately $1,318.00 worth of FLIP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.02 or 0.00059800 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001992 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003268 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.51 or 0.00014959 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001992 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.08 or 0.00121648 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $87.47 or 0.00174218 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.19 or 0.00048186 BTC.

About FLIP

FLP is a coin. Its genesis date was October 13th, 2017. FLIP’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 55,955,000 coins. The official message board for FLIP is medium.com/@fliptoken . FLIP’s official Twitter account is @Gameflip . FLIP’s official website is fliptoken.gameflip.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Gameflip is marketplace where gamers can buy and sell digital goods. Established in 2014, Gameflip will now leverage blockchain technology to provide a transparent, safe, and frictionless infrastructure for buying and selling of digital goods among gamers, allowing them to own and securely store their digital goods on the blockchain. FLIP is an ERC20 token used as the main currency in the Gameflip platform. “

