FLO (FLO) Market Capitalization Hits $6.36 Million

FLO (CURRENCY:FLO) traded up 17% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 4th. FLO has a total market cap of $6.36 million and approximately $60,018.00 worth of FLO was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, FLO has traded 19.6% higher against the dollar. One FLO coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0418 or 0.00000104 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded 19% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0996 or 0.00000200 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0298 or 0.00000060 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0362 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000031 BTC.

MMOCoin (MMO) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000012 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About FLO

FLO (CRYPTO:FLO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. FLO’s total supply is 152,351,008 coins. The official website for FLO is flo.cash. FLO’s official Twitter account is @FLOblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for FLO is /r/floblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “FLO was rebranded from Florincoin, it is a public record for building decentralized applications that introduces a new feature called floData. This metadata layer allows reading and writing to the blockchain quickly and easily, encouraging unique apps and tools to be built with FLO. “

FLO Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FLO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FLO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FLO using one of the exchanges listed above.

