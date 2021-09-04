Flow (FLOW) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $247.74 Million

Flow (CURRENCY:FLOW) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 4th. One Flow coin can currently be bought for about $25.71 or 0.00051487 BTC on popular exchanges. Flow has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion and approximately $247.74 million worth of Flow was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Flow has traded 15.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Flow Profile

Flow launched on May 15th, 2020. Flow’s total supply is 1,365,946,679 coins and its circulating supply is 57,064,824 coins. Flow’s official Twitter account is @flow_blockchain

According to CryptoCompare, “‍Flow is a fast, decentralized, and developer-friendly blockchain, designed as the foundation for a new generation of games, apps, and the digital assets that power them. It is based on a unique, multi-role architecture, and designed to scale without sharding, allowing for massive improvements in speed and throughput while preserving a developer-friendly, ACID-compliant environment. Flow empowers developers to build thriving crypto- and crypto-enabled businesses. Applications on Flow can keep consumers in control of their own data; create new kinds of digital assets tradable on open markets accessible from anywhere in the world; and build open economies owned by the users that help make them valuable. “

Flow Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flow directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Flow should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Flow using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

