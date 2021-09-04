Flux Reaches Market Capitalization of $50.29 Million (FLUX)

Flux (CURRENCY:FLUX) traded 10.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 4th. Flux has a total market cap of $50.29 million and approximately $2.14 million worth of Flux was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Flux has traded 62% higher against the US dollar. One Flux coin can now be purchased for about $0.27 or 0.00000547 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $157.82 or 0.00317483 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $84.29 or 0.00169578 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $102.33 or 0.00205859 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00006126 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002436 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0755 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002531 BTC.

Ycash (YEC) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000719 BTC.

About Flux

Flux (CRYPTO:FLUX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 31st, 2018. Flux’s total supply is 185,062,820 coins. The official website for Flux is datamine.network . Flux’s official message board is medium.com/@dataminenetwork . The Reddit community for Flux is https://reddit.com/r/dataminecrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Flux’s official Twitter account is @dataminenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zelcash is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Flux

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flux directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Flux should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Flux using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

