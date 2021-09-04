FLYHT Aerospace Solutions (OTCMKTS:FLYLF) Trading 3.8% Higher

FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FLYLF) shares traded up 3.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.72 and last traded at $0.72. 15,001 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 32% from the average session volume of 22,087 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.69.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.69 and its 200-day moving average is $0.62.

About FLYHT Aerospace Solutions (OTCMKTS:FLYLF)

FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Ltd. engages in the provision of iridium satellite communications. The company products include Automated Flight Information Reporting System(AFIRS), which is a satellite communications aircraft interface device (AID) that enables real-time streaming of flight information, aircraft tracking and health monitoring, fuel management, and black box data streaming and Tropospheric Airborne Meteorological Data Reporting(TAMDAR), which aggregates and streams airborne weather data in real-time.

