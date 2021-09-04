Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $42.86.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on FLYW shares. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Flywire in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Flywire in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. William Blair assumed coverage on Flywire in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Flywire in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Flywire in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of Flywire in the second quarter valued at approximately $320,773,000. Bullseye Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Flywire during the second quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Flywire during the second quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in Flywire during the second quarter valued at approximately $12,700,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Flywire during the second quarter valued at approximately $19,848,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.10% of the company’s stock.

Flywire stock opened at $47.54 on Friday. Flywire has a 52 week low of $27.63 and a 52 week high of $48.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 5.87 and a quick ratio of 5.87. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.14.

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $37.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.46 million. Flywire’s revenue was up 55.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Flywire will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

About Flywire

Flywire Corporation operates as a payment enablement and software company in the United States and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay. The company's platform facilitates payment flows across multiple currencies, payment types, and payment options; and provides direct connections to alternative payment methods, such as Alipay, Boleto, PayPal/Venmo, and Trustly.

