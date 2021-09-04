FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) Shares Purchased by Creative Planning

Creative Planning lifted its position in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) by 29.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,598 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,611 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in FMC were worth $1,255,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in FMC by 1.1% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 134,925 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,599,000 after buying an additional 1,405 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in FMC by 32.6% during the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 594 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its stake in FMC by 3.6% during the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 18,985 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,055,000 after buying an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. tru Independence LLC boosted its stake in FMC by 2.2% during the second quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 43,530 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,710,000 after buying an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in FMC by 56.1% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 52,643 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,696,000 after buying an additional 18,910 shares during the last quarter. 88.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on FMC shares. Citigroup lowered their price objective on FMC from $118.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Loop Capital downgraded FMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $128.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $126.00 target price on shares of FMC in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Vertical Research downgraded FMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on FMC from $136.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.93.

In related news, Director Carol Anthony Davidson purchased 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $93.89 per share, for a total transaction of $140,835.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,201 shares in the company, valued at $300,541.89. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FMC stock opened at $95.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $12.26 billion, a PE ratio of 22.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.99. FMC Co. has a 12-month low of $87.27 and a 12-month high of $123.66. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $100.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.75.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.04. FMC had a return on equity of 25.77% and a net margin of 11.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. Research analysts predict that FMC Co. will post 6.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. FMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.02%.

FMC Company Profile

FMC Corp. is an agricultural sciences company, which engages in the provision of solutions to growers and development of pipeline in crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest, and turf management. It offers insect control products under Rynaxypyr and Cyazypyr brands; herbicides under Authority, Boral, Centium, Command, and Gamit brands; insecticides under Talstar and Hero brands; flutriafol-based fungicides; and bionematicides under Quartzo and Presence brands.

