Formation Fi 24 Hour Volume Reaches $1.46 Million (FORM)

Formation Fi (CURRENCY:FORM) traded 6.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 4th. One Formation Fi coin can now be purchased for $0.28 or 0.00000562 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Formation Fi has traded down 20.2% against the US dollar. Formation Fi has a market cap of $8.21 million and $1.46 million worth of Formation Fi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002007 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002510 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.38 or 0.00064968 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $80.94 or 0.00162382 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $94.36 or 0.00189313 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,860.16 or 0.07744275 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00003199 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49,691.30 or 0.99690902 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $492.07 or 0.00987191 BTC.

Formation Fi Profile

Formation Fi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 29,315,000 coins. Formation Fi’s official Twitter account is @formationfi

Formation Fi Coin Trading

