Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) Shares Sold by Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc.

Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. trimmed its position in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 141,290 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,603 shares during the quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Fortive were worth $9,854,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in shares of Fortive by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 88,197 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,150,000 after purchasing an additional 5,283 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fortive by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,522 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fortive by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 111,898 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,805,000 after purchasing an additional 14,690 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in shares of Fortive in the 2nd quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fortive by 4,285.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,228 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on FTV shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Fortive from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Fortive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Fortive from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Fortive from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fortive has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.00.

In other news, SVP Peter C. Underwood sold 3,522 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.27, for a total value of $261,578.94. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 42,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,185,366.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:FTV traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $75.50. The stock had a trading volume of 2,179,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,446,576. The company has a market capitalization of $27.06 billion, a PE ratio of 15.96 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $72.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Fortive Co. has a 1 year low of $60.82 and a 1 year high of $82.12.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Fortive had a net margin of 29.84% and a return on equity of 12.15%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Fortive Co. will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. Fortive’s payout ratio is 13.40%.

Fortive Company Profile

Fortive Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of professional and engineered products, software, and services for a variety of end markets. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions.

