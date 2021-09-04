ForTube (FOR) Achieves Market Capitalization of $49.25 Million

ForTube (CURRENCY:FOR) traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 4th. One ForTube coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0770 or 0.00000154 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ForTube has a market capitalization of $49.25 million and $24.62 million worth of ForTube was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ForTube has traded 4.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.11 or 0.00060049 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001994 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 16% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00003388 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.57 or 0.00015087 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001995 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.28 or 0.00122199 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $402.41 or 0.00802476 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.17 or 0.00048192 BTC.

ForTube Profile

ForTube (CRYPTO:FOR) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 14th, 2018. ForTube’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 639,520,000 coins. The official website for ForTube is for.tube/home . The official message board for ForTube is medium.com/@theforceprotocol . ForTube’s official Twitter account is @Force_Protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ForTube is a DeFi platform developed based on the DeFi technology component of The Force Protocol. It is committed to providing decentralized lending services for cryptocurrency enthusiasts around the world, supporting most of the world’s popular assets. ForTube allows users to deposit and withdraw anytime, borrow and repay anytime, globally. “

ForTube Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ForTube directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ForTube should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ForTube using one of the exchanges listed above.

