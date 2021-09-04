Fountain 1-Day Volume Tops $5,820.00 (FTN)

Fountain (CURRENCY:FTN) traded 34.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 4th. During the last seven days, Fountain has traded 26.2% higher against the US dollar. One Fountain coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0112 or 0.00000022 BTC on major exchanges. Fountain has a market capitalization of $992,392.82 and $5,820.00 worth of Fountain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.06 or 0.00059875 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001992 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00003425 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.60 or 0.00015147 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001992 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $60.43 or 0.00120370 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $402.53 or 0.00801854 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.00 or 0.00047808 BTC.

Fountain Profile

Fountain is a coin. Fountain’s total supply is 2,208,919,511 coins and its circulating supply is 88,674,658 coins. Fountain’s official Twitter account is @fountainhub and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Fountain is fountainhub.com . The official message board for Fountain is medium.com/@FountainHub

According to CryptoCompare, “Fountain is a block-chained content ecosystem based on Proof of Contribution. Through a set of clear proof of contribution rules, blockchain technology is used to record the contributions of all participants. After accurate calculation, tokens are awarded to all participants. This will effectively motivate people to participate deeply in a content community application and the entire ecosystem, contributing to their strength. The core concept of Fountain stems from the problems of traditional Internet content community applications: users of content community applications have made great contributions to the community, but they have not been able to obtain effective contribution credits and rewards. “

Fountain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fountain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fountain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fountain using one of the exchanges listed above.

