Fountain Price Hits $0.0092 on Top Exchanges (FTN)

Fountain (CURRENCY:FTN) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 4th. Over the last seven days, Fountain has traded 3.2% lower against the dollar. Fountain has a market cap of $817,975.83 and $7,140.00 worth of Fountain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fountain coin can currently be bought for about $0.0092 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.45 or 0.00061035 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002005 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00003243 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.53 or 0.00015102 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002006 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.49 or 0.00125277 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 20.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.02 or 0.00180467 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $400.62 or 0.00803143 BTC.

Fountain Coin Profile

Fountain is a coin. Fountain’s total supply is 2,208,919,511 coins and its circulating supply is 88,674,658 coins. Fountain’s official Twitter account is @fountainhub and its Facebook page is accessible here . Fountain’s official website is fountainhub.com . Fountain’s official message board is medium.com/@FountainHub

According to CryptoCompare, “Fountain is a block-chained content ecosystem based on Proof of Contribution. Through a set of clear proof of contribution rules, blockchain technology is used to record the contributions of all participants. After accurate calculation, tokens are awarded to all participants. This will effectively motivate people to participate deeply in a content community application and the entire ecosystem, contributing to their strength. The core concept of Fountain stems from the problems of traditional Internet content community applications: users of content community applications have made great contributions to the community, but they have not been able to obtain effective contribution credits and rewards. “

Fountain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fountain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fountain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fountain using one of the exchanges listed above.

