Fractal Reaches Market Capitalization of $4.03 Million (FCL)

Fractal (CURRENCY:FCL) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 4th. Fractal has a total market cap of $4.03 million and $349,478.00 worth of Fractal was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fractal coin can now be purchased for $0.24 or 0.00000484 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Fractal has traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Fractal alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001994 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002513 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $32.57 or 0.00064923 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $78.45 or 0.00156405 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $94.86 or 0.00189105 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,888.45 or 0.07751989 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00003187 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,068.53 or 0.99816234 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $496.34 or 0.00989499 BTC.

About Fractal

Fractal’s total supply is 465,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,595,271 coins. Fractal’s official Twitter account is @fractalprtcl

Buying and Selling Fractal

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fractal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fractal should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fractal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Fractal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fractal and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.