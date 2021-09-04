Frax Market Capitalization Hits $314.65 Million (FRAX)

Frax (CURRENCY:FRAX) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 4th. Frax has a market cap of $314.65 million and $3.75 million worth of Frax was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Frax has traded up 0.8% against the US dollar. One Frax coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00002002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Frax alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002004 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002534 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $32.86 or 0.00065800 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69.61 or 0.00139398 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $83.95 or 0.00168104 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 29.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,044.67 or 0.08099246 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00003188 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $49,801.11 or 0.99724102 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $409.55 or 0.00820111 BTC.

Frax Profile

Frax was first traded on December 16th, 2020. Frax’s total supply is 314,765,089 coins. Frax’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Frax is frax.finance/#welcome

According to CryptoCompare, “Frax attempts to be the first stablecoin protocol to implement design principles of both to create a highly scalable, trustless, extremely stable, and ideologically pure on-chain money. The Frax protocol is a two token system encompassing a stablecoin, Frax (FRAX), and a governance token, Frax Shares (FXS). The protocol also has pool contracts which hold collateral (at genesis USDT and USDC). Pools can be added or removed with governance. “

Frax Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Frax directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Frax should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Frax using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Frax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Frax and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.