Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $68.38

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) shares crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of €68.38 ($80.45) and traded as low as €64.76 ($76.19). Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA shares last traded at €65.54 ($77.11), with a volume of 442,725 shares trading hands.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on FME shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €74.00 ($87.06) target price on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €62.00 ($72.94) target price on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Berenberg Bank set a €79.50 ($93.53) target price on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €65.00 ($76.47) target price on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €60.00 ($70.59) target price on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €70.56 ($83.01).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.37, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.23. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €68.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is €65.46.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA provides dialysis care and related dialysis care services in Germany, North America, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

