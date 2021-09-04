FREYR Battery (FREY) & Its Peers Critical Review

FREYR Battery (NYSE: FREY) is one of 49 public companies in the “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare FREYR Battery to similar companies based on the strength of its risk, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

50.0% of FREYR Battery shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.9% of shares of all “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” companies are owned by institutional investors. 14.6% of shares of all “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares FREYR Battery and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio FREYR Battery N/A -$7.58 million -14.75 FREYR Battery Competitors $662.85 million $10.25 million 0.78

FREYR Battery’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than FREYR Battery. FREYR Battery is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Volatility and Risk

FREYR Battery has a beta of -0.02, suggesting that its share price is 102% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FREYR Battery’s rivals have a beta of -0.42, suggesting that their average share price is 142% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for FREYR Battery and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FREYR Battery 0 0 3 0 3.00 FREYR Battery Competitors 64 500 728 13 2.53

FREYR Battery currently has a consensus price target of $19.33, indicating a potential upside of 118.46%. As a group, “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” companies have a potential upside of 17.70%. Given FREYR Battery’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe FREYR Battery is more favorable than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares FREYR Battery and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FREYR Battery N/A -860.00% -14.80% FREYR Battery Competitors -1.25% -11.96% -2.06%

Summary

FREYR Battery rivals beat FREYR Battery on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About FREYR Battery

FREYR offers a clean Nordic solution to the rapidly growing global demand for high-density and cost-competitive battery cells for stationary energy storage (ESS), electric mobility, and marine applications.

