FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January (BATS:FJAN) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January (BATS:FJAN) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $33.44. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January shares last traded at $33.44, with a volume of 4,650 shares traded.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.08.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January in the 1st quarter valued at $791,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January in the 1st quarter valued at $327,000. Finally, Triumph Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January in the 2nd quarter valued at $301,000.

