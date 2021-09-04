FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF October (BATS:DOCT) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF October (BATS:DOCT)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $32.46. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF October shares last traded at $32.43, with a volume of 2,066 shares trading hands.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $32.30.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF October stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF October (BATS:DOCT) by 80.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,569 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,698 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC’s holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF October were worth $630,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

