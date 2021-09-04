Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $129.42 Million

Analysts forecast that Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT) will announce $129.42 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Fulgent Genetics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $127.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $131.04 million. Fulgent Genetics posted sales of $101.72 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 27.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fulgent Genetics will report full year sales of $775.25 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $759.10 million to $791.40 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $432.66 million, with estimates ranging from $353.81 million to $511.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Fulgent Genetics.

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.54 by ($0.07). Fulgent Genetics had a return on equity of 78.71% and a net margin of 54.24%. The firm had revenue of $153.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. Fulgent Genetics’s revenue was up 789.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have weighed in on FLGT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fulgent Genetics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Fulgent Genetics from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fulgent Genetics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.80.

NASDAQ:FLGT opened at $94.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.49. Fulgent Genetics has a twelve month low of $26.03 and a twelve month high of $189.89. The company has a current ratio of 4.66, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is $91.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.84.

In other news, insider Hanlin Gao sold 314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.12, for a total transaction of $29,867.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John C. Bolger sold 936 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.29, for a total transaction of $85,447.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,777 shares of company stock valued at $448,396 over the last 90 days. 31.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FLGT. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 36.0% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 128,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,446,000 after purchasing an additional 34,118 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 25.5% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 44,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,257,000 after purchasing an additional 8,966 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 15.0% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 57,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,561,000 after purchasing an additional 7,501 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new stake in Fulgent Genetics in the first quarter valued at approximately $364,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Fulgent Genetics by 24.9% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 15,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,450,000 after acquiring an additional 2,993 shares in the last quarter. 36.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fulgent Genetics Company Profile

Fulgent Genetics, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of gene testing and sequencing solutions. It offers genes and panels, known mutation, hereditary cancer, carrier screening, and tumor profiling solutions. The company was founded on May 13, 2016 and is headquartered in Temple City, CA.

