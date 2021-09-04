Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its holdings in Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 379,385 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 10,788 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.23% of Fulton Financial worth $5,987,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fulton Financial in the second quarter worth $457,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fulton Financial by 9.1% in the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 37,627 shares of the bank’s stock worth $594,000 after acquiring an additional 3,149 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of Fulton Financial by 54.1% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 6,833 shares of the bank’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Fulton Financial by 10.2% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,397 shares of the bank’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 1,431 shares during the period. Finally, Ledyard National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Fulton Financial in the second quarter worth $181,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FULT opened at $15.67 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.49. Fulton Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $8.89 and a 52-week high of $18.41. The firm has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $214.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.31 million. Fulton Financial had a net margin of 25.29% and a return on equity of 10.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fulton Financial Co. will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 30th. Fulton Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.85%.

Several research firms recently commented on FULT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fulton Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $15.17 target price on shares of Fulton Financial in a research report on Monday, July 26th.

Fulton Financial Corp. is financial holding company, which through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking products and services. It offers checking account and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance and investment advisory services to consumer and commercial banking customers in the market areas serviced by the subsidiary banks.

