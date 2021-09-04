Function X (FX) Trading 83.7% Higher This Week

Function X (CURRENCY:FX) traded down 5.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 4th. Function X has a total market cap of $71.88 million and approximately $8.27 million worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Function X coin can currently be bought for $0.84 or 0.00001667 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Function X has traded 83.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Function X alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,222.98 or 1.00203721 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.17 or 0.00048227 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00008397 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.13 or 0.00074076 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00009281 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00007907 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002018 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0813 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000743 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $309.25 or 0.00617011 BTC.

Function X Coin Profile

FX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 4th, 2016. Function X’s total supply is 393,853,031 coins and its circulating supply is 86,015,585 coins. The official message board for Function X is medium.com/functionx . Function X’s official website is functionx.io . Function X’s official Twitter account is @Fcoin2 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “FCoin is a Scrypt cryptocurrency. It employs a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake consensus prtocol and 10 minute block times. The total suppy for FX is 987600000 with a 15% premine. “

Buying and Selling Function X

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Function X directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Function X should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Function X using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Function X Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Function X and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.