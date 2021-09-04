Function X (FX) Trading 83.7% Higher This Week

Function X (CURRENCY:FX) traded down 5.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 4th. Function X has a total market cap of $71.88 million and approximately $8.27 million worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Function X coin can currently be bought for $0.84 or 0.00001667 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Function X has traded 83.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,222.98 or 1.00203721 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.17 or 0.00048227 BTC.
- Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00008397 BTC.
- Venus (XVS) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.13 or 0.00074076 BTC.
- Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00009281 BTC.
- StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00007907 BTC.
- mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002018 BTC.
- Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0813 or 0.00000162 BTC.
- Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000743 BTC.
- Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $309.25 or 0.00617011 BTC.
Function X Coin Profile
According to CryptoCompare, “FCoin is a Scrypt cryptocurrency. It employs a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake consensus prtocol and 10 minute block times. The total suppy for FX is 987600000 with a 15% premine. “
Buying and Selling Function X
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Function X directly using U.S. dollars.
