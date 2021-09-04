Fuse Network Market Cap Tops $4.95 Million (FUSE)

Fuse Network (CURRENCY:FUSE) traded 9.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 4th. Fuse Network has a market capitalization of $4.95 million and $162,248.00 worth of Fuse Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fuse Network coin can currently be purchased for $0.0900 or 0.00000179 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Fuse Network has traded up 27.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001992 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002511 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.73 or 0.00065170 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $69.79 or 0.00138961 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 18.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $92.12 or 0.00183443 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 16.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,951.44 or 0.07868391 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00003158 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $50,169.35 or 0.99900731 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $404.05 or 0.00804564 BTC.

Fuse Network Profile

Fuse Network launched on September 3rd, 2019. Fuse Network’s total supply is 314,655,931 coins and its circulating supply is 55,045,523 coins. Fuse Network’s official Twitter account is @Fuse_network

According to CryptoCompare, “The Fuse Network is tailor-made for local communities and used to power day-to-day mobile payments for any person with a phone.It’s designed to be a very low-cost alternative to traditional cash or cashless payments. It lowers the barriers of entry for entrepreneurs to launch wallets, payments services, loyalty programs, and any other systems that were previously powered by paper. Moving money on Fuse costs a fixed fee of up to US Dollar 1 cent (max $0.01) per transaction. The network is designed to have an easy to use and understandable model that is ready for mainstream adoption and far more effective than existing alternatives. “

Buying and Selling Fuse Network

