FUZE Token (FUZE) Market Capitalization Hits $34,136.02

FUZE Token (CURRENCY:FUZE) traded up 0% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 4th. Over the last seven days, FUZE Token has traded up 8.8% against the dollar. FUZE Token has a market cap of $34,136.02 and $65,728.00 worth of FUZE Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FUZE Token coin can now be bought for about $45.12 or 0.00090800 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002013 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002506 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.20 or 0.00064801 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $79.17 or 0.00159332 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $93.64 or 0.00188460 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,852.49 or 0.07753168 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00003202 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49,715.55 or 1.00052831 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $491.36 or 0.00988862 BTC.

FUZE Token Profile

FUZE Token’s total supply is 757 coins. The official message board for FUZE Token is medium.com/@fuzetoken . The official website for FUZE Token is fuzetoken.net . FUZE Token’s official Twitter account is @TokenFuze and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for FUZE Token is https://reddit.com/r/FUZE_Token

FUZE Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FUZE Token directly using U.S. dollars.

