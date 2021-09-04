Galatasaray Fan Token Price Down 2.6% Over Last 7 Days (GAL)

Galatasaray Fan Token (CURRENCY:GAL) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 4th. Galatasaray Fan Token has a market capitalization of $37.33 million and approximately $3.00 million worth of Galatasaray Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Galatasaray Fan Token coin can now be purchased for about $10.64 or 0.00021360 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Galatasaray Fan Token has traded down 2.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002008 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002513 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.50 or 0.00065215 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $72.82 or 0.00146136 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 24.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $96.27 or 0.00193193 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,921.46 or 0.07869555 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00003199 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,090.39 or 1.00521018 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $498.94 or 0.01001277 BTC.

About Galatasaray Fan Token

Galatasaray Fan Token’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,507,572 coins. Galatasaray Fan Token’s official website is www.socios.com/galatasaray . Galatasaray Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @GalatasaraySK and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Galatasaray Fan Token is medium.com/socios

According to CryptoCompare, “Socios.com is an app for football fans, where users acquire voting rights to influence the clubs they support. Galatasaray Fan Token (GAL) refers to the club Galatasaray. “

