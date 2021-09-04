GAMB (GMB) Price Hits $0.0029 on Major Exchanges

GAMB (CURRENCY:GMB) traded down 7.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 4th. Over the last week, GAMB has traded 12.3% lower against the US dollar. One GAMB coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0029 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges. GAMB has a total market capitalization of $14.73 million and $307,587.00 worth of GAMB was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About GAMB

GAMB (CRYPTO:GMB) is a coin. Its launch date was July 24th, 2018. GAMB’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,999,999,990 coins. GAMB’s official Twitter account is @GAMBproject . The official message board for GAMB is medium.com/@gambproject . GAMB’s official website is gamb.io

According to CryptoCompare, “GMB is a dual-cryptocurrency based on fast speed will connect to real life. GMB is a blockchain platform with various SPACE Dapps aimed to be used in real life. Experience GMB’s first SPACE Dapp: TravelSpace, a blockchain-based travel community service. “

Buying and Selling GAMB

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GAMB directly using U.S. dollars.

