Gamble Jones Investment Counsel Trims Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Gamble Jones Investment Counsel lowered its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,806 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 30,087,626 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $3,287,675,000 after acquiring an additional 416,103 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Starbucks by 2.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,158,097 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,087,833,000 after acquiring an additional 437,321 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in Starbucks by 0.8% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 14,089,525 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,539,562,000 after acquiring an additional 106,466 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC raised its position in Starbucks by 1.8% during the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 14,048,204 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,535,047,000 after acquiring an additional 245,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Starbucks by 121.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,585,346 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,265,931,000 after acquiring an additional 6,350,284 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.78% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 359,177 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.81, for a total value of $44,110,527.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO John Culver sold 148,619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total value of $17,685,661.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SBUX traded down $0.18 on Friday, hitting $117.19. 2,922,141 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,878,236. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $117.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $113.19. The company has a market cap of $138.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.89. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $81.75 and a 1-year high of $126.32.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The coffee company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $7.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.26 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 43.16% and a net margin of 10.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 77.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.46) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 153.85%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SBUX. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $127.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $134.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Starbucks has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.15.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

