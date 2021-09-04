GAMEE (GMEE) Price Reaches $0.18 on Exchanges

GAMEE (CURRENCY:GMEE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 4th. GAMEE has a total market capitalization of $10.14 million and approximately $476,977.00 worth of GAMEE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, GAMEE has traded 26.8% lower against the dollar. One GAMEE coin can currently be purchased for about $0.18 or 0.00000358 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001990 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002512 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.84 or 0.00065324 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69.85 or 0.00138934 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 20.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $93.20 or 0.00185391 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,878.47 or 0.07714935 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00003160 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $50,416.54 or 1.00286965 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $499.41 or 0.00993407 BTC.

About GAMEE

GAMEE’s total supply is 3,180,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 56,370,273 coins. GAMEE’s official Twitter account is @GameeApp

