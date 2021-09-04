GamerCoin (GHX) Price Hits $0.0635

GamerCoin (CURRENCY:GHX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 4th. One GamerCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0635 or 0.00000127 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. GamerCoin has a market cap of $20.69 million and approximately $1.18 million worth of GamerCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, GamerCoin has traded 21.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002004 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002534 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.86 or 0.00065800 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69.61 or 0.00139398 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $83.95 or 0.00168104 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 29.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,044.67 or 0.08099246 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00003188 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $49,801.11 or 0.99724102 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $409.55 or 0.00820111 BTC.

GamerCoin Profile

GamerCoin’s total supply is 880,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 326,113,754 coins. GamerCoin’s official Twitter account is @GamerHashCom

Buying and Selling GamerCoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GamerCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GamerCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GamerCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

