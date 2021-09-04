Gas Price Hits $12.01 (GAS)

Gas (CURRENCY:GAS) traded 5.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 4th. One Gas coin can now be bought for approximately $12.01 or 0.00024152 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Gas has traded 18.2% higher against the US dollar. Gas has a market cap of $121.65 million and approximately $68.90 million worth of Gas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002011 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002504 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.17 or 0.00064690 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $78.02 or 0.00156893 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $94.47 or 0.00189966 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,854.59 or 0.07750820 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00003204 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $49,642.04 or 0.99820362 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $491.60 or 0.00988516 BTC.

About Gas

Gas was first traded on August 1st, 2017. Gas’ total supply is 17,190,378 coins and its circulating supply is 10,128,375 coins. The Reddit community for Gas is https://reddit.com/r/NEO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Gas’ official Twitter account is @neo_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Gas’ official website is neo.org

According to CryptoCompare, “There are two built-in system assets: NEO and GAS. NEO represent the ownership of the blockchain, which is used for electoral accounting, to obtain GAS dividends, etc. GAS represents the right to use the blockchain, and are used to pay fees of various systems on the chain. “

Gas Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gas using one of the exchanges listed above.

