GateToken (GT) Achieves Market Cap of $352.97 Million

GateToken (CURRENCY:GT) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 4th. Over the last week, GateToken has traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar. GateToken has a total market capitalization of $352.97 million and approximately $6.80 million worth of GateToken was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GateToken coin can currently be bought for about $4.63 or 0.00009237 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get GateToken alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.11 or 0.00060049 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001994 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 16% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00003388 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.57 or 0.00015087 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001995 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $61.28 or 0.00122199 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $402.41 or 0.00802476 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.17 or 0.00048192 BTC.

About GateToken

GT is a coin. Its genesis date was May 9th, 2019. GateToken’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 76,203,924 coins. The official message board for GateToken is medium.com/@gatechain . GateToken’s official website is gatechain.io . GateToken’s official Twitter account is @gatechain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GateChain is a public blockchain dedicated to blockchain assets safety and decentralized exchange. The newly invented onchain-safety- account and customizable-time –delay-recovery feature is designed to guarantee the blockchain asset safety even after the leakage or destruction of the private keys. “

GateToken Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GateToken directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GateToken should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GateToken using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GateToken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GateToken and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.