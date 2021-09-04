Gaucho Group (OTCMKTS:VINO) Stock Price Up 0.8%

Gaucho Group Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VINO) rose 0.8% on Friday . The company traded as high as $3.61 and last traded at $3.58. Approximately 41,790 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 637,338 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.55.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.73.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Gaucho Group during the second quarter worth $60,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new stake in Gaucho Group in the first quarter worth $58,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Gaucho Group in the second quarter worth $88,000. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. acquired a new stake in Gaucho Group in the first quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Gaucho Group in the second quarter worth $143,000. 0.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gaucho Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:VINO)

Gaucho Group Holdings, Inc engages in the development and operation of real estate projects. It operates through the Real Estate Development, Fashion and E-Commerce, and Corporate. The Real Estate Development segment includes hospitality and winery operations. The Fashion and E-Commerce segment focuses on the manufacture and sale of high-end fashion and accessories sold through an e-commerce platform.

