Gaucho Group (OTCMKTS:VINO) Stock Price Up 0.8%

Gaucho Group Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VINO) rose 0.8% on Friday . The company traded as high as $3.61 and last traded at $3.58. Approximately 41,790 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 637,338 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.55.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.73.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Gaucho Group during the second quarter worth $60,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new stake in Gaucho Group in the first quarter worth $58,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Gaucho Group in the second quarter worth $88,000. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. acquired a new stake in Gaucho Group in the first quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Gaucho Group in the second quarter worth $143,000. 0.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gaucho Group Holdings, Inc engages in the development and operation of real estate projects. It operates through the Real Estate Development, Fashion and E-Commerce, and Corporate. The Real Estate Development segment includes hospitality and winery operations. The Fashion and E-Commerce segment focuses on the manufacture and sale of high-end fashion and accessories sold through an e-commerce platform.

