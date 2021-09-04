Geeq Trading 8.8% Lower Over Last 7 Days (GEEQ)

Geeq (CURRENCY:GEEQ) traded 11% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 4th. One Geeq coin can currently be bought for about $0.78 or 0.00001561 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Geeq has traded down 8.8% against the dollar. Geeq has a market capitalization of $8.00 million and approximately $167,029.00 worth of Geeq was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.02 or 0.00060007 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001999 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00003485 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.54 or 0.00015081 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001999 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $61.29 or 0.00122510 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.21 or 0.00048389 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $399.72 or 0.00799003 BTC.

Geeq Profile

Geeq (CRYPTO:GEEQ) is a coin. Geeq’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,247,222 coins. Geeq’s official Twitter account is @GeeqOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . Geeq’s official message board is geeq.io/category/news . Geeq’s official website is geeq.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Geeq is based on a new blockchain consensus protocol called Proof of Honesty(PoH). PoH empowers users who hold tokens on the platform to determine for themselves whether the network of validating nodes is behaving honestly. This allows Geeq to provide 99% Byzantine Fault Tolerance (BFT) while delivering rapid transaction finality at extremely low transactions cost. An additional protocol based on economic mechanism design gives Geeq Strategically Provable Security (SPS). “

Geeq Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Geeq directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Geeq should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Geeq using one of the exchanges listed above.

