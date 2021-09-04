Gems Price Tops $0.0004 on Major Exchanges (GEM)

Gems (CURRENCY:GEM) traded 4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 4th. Over the last week, Gems has traded up 16% against the dollar. One Gems coin can currently be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Gems has a market capitalization of $527,475.51 and $4,043.00 worth of Gems was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.87 or 0.00059509 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001993 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003253 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.49 or 0.00014926 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001992 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.35 or 0.00122230 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 17.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $86.97 or 0.00173268 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.10 or 0.00048018 BTC.

About Gems

GEM is a coin. Its genesis date was January 6th, 2018. Gems ‘s total supply is 8,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,203,292,896 coins. Gems ‘s official Twitter account is @getgemsorg . The official message board for Gems is blog.gems.org . The Reddit community for Gems is /r/gemsprotocol . Gems ‘s official website is gems.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Gems is a human task crowdsourcing protocol based on the Ethereum blockchain. Gems will leverage the blockchain technology to disincentivize malicious actors and reward fair players featuring a staking mechanism to ensure task completion, a trust mechanism to track worker integrity, and a payment system to reduce transaction fees. Gems token (GEM) will be used as the utility token within the platform. “

