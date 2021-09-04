Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Shares Acquired by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,798 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,809 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Generac were worth $3,652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Generac in the first quarter valued at $28,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Generac by 623.1% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 94 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Generac by 772.7% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 96 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in Generac in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Generac in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Generac alerts:

In related news, insider Patrick John Forsythe sold 4,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $1,900,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rajendra Kumar Kanuru sold 4,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.00, for a total transaction of $1,841,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,068,370. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 22,093 shares of company stock worth $8,873,940. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GNRC opened at $453.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $169.34 and a 52-week high of $458.57. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $422.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $360.89. The firm has a market cap of $28.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.81, a P/E/G ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 0.90.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.04. Generac had a return on equity of 39.62% and a net margin of 16.18%. The firm had revenue of $919.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $872.36 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current year.

GNRC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Generac from $480.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. initiated coverage on Generac in a report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $475.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Generac in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Generac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $448.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on Generac in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $420.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Generac presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $419.53.

Generac Company Profile

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the United States.

Further Reading: ESG Score

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC).

Receive News & Ratings for Generac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.