Genesis Shards Price Down 8% Over Last Week (GS)

Genesis Shards (CURRENCY:GS) traded down 6.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 4th. One Genesis Shards coin can currently be purchased for about $0.19 or 0.00000384 BTC on popular exchanges. Genesis Shards has a total market cap of $2.30 million and $111,394.00 worth of Genesis Shards was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Genesis Shards has traded down 8% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002008 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002532 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $32.93 or 0.00066078 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $69.69 or 0.00139826 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $87.82 or 0.00176215 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 32.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,964.25 or 0.07953995 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00003194 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49,886.92 or 1.00094758 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $407.45 or 0.00817531 BTC.

Genesis Shards Profile

Genesis Shards’ total supply is 208,911,248 coins and its circulating supply is 12,030,988 coins. Genesis Shards’ official Twitter account is @GenShards

Buying and Selling Genesis Shards

