GeyserCoin (GSR) Price Tops $0.0529 on Exchanges

GeyserCoin (CURRENCY:GSR) traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 4th. One GeyserCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0529 or 0.00000106 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. GeyserCoin has a total market capitalization of $83,494.10 and approximately $12.00 worth of GeyserCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, GeyserCoin has traded 28.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Infinitecoin (IFC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

LiteDoge (LDOGE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $99,891.49 or 2.00027477 BTC.

HiCoin (XHI) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Pandacoin (PND) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ChessCoin (CHESS) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000035 BTC.

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Pakcoin (PAK) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Zennies (ZENI) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

AquariusCoin (ARCO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000256 BTC.

About GeyserCoin

GeyserCoin (GSR) is a coin. GeyserCoin’s total supply is 1,577,213 coins. GeyserCoin’s official Twitter account is @GeyserCoin_Dev and its Facebook page is accessible here . GeyserCoin’s official website is geysercoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “GSR is a new approach to the coin mining system. It has divided PoW and PoS, which replace each other every two weeks. Proof Of Work – GeyserCoin is gaining strength before the “eruption” and allows miners to get coins using their equipment. Proof Of Stake – the most profitable part of mining, aiming to give 100% per annum. “

GeyserCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GeyserCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GeyserCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GeyserCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

