GHOSTPRISM Hits 24 Hour Volume of $92.00 (GHOST)

GHOSTPRISM (CURRENCY:GHOST) traded 13.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 4th. One GHOSTPRISM coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.51 or 0.00001013 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. GHOSTPRISM has a market capitalization of $2.51 million and $92.00 worth of GHOSTPRISM was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, GHOSTPRISM has traded down 10.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.14 or 0.00060024 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001991 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00003309 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.51 or 0.00014959 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001991 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $61.48 or 0.00122426 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 19.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.52 or 0.00176263 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.23 or 0.00048254 BTC.

GHOSTPRISM Profile

GHOSTPRISM is a coin. GHOSTPRISM’s total supply is 4,933,364 coins. GHOSTPRISM’s official Twitter account is @GhostxPrism and its Facebook page is accessible here . GHOSTPRISM’s official website is ghostxprism.com

According to CryptoCompare, “GHOST is a proof-of-stake network controlled by GHOST token holders and users. GHOST has no central company or owner and is ran and maintained by the community. With GHOST, transactions are processed on-chain in under 120 seconds with just a fraction of a penny paid in transaction fees. “

Buying and Selling GHOSTPRISM

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GHOSTPRISM directly using U.S. dollars.

