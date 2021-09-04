Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Position Increased by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,342 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,335 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $2,021,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 5.8% in the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 3,647 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 19,483 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 10,948 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $708,000 after acquiring an additional 2,130 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 40.6% in the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 38,968 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,519,000 after acquiring an additional 11,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eads & Heald Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.04% of the company’s stock.

GILD stock traded down $0.38 during trading on Friday, hitting $71.96. The company had a trading volume of 4,174,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,362,608. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $69.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company has a market cap of $90.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.39. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.56 and a fifty-two week high of $73.34.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $6.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.15 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 55.94% and a net margin of 19.38%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.06%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GILD. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$84.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.74.

In other Gilead Sciences news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 13,610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total value of $986,725.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 30,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,187,977.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

