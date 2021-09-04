Gjensidige Forsikring ASA (OTCMKTS:GJNSY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Gjensidige Forsikring ASA (OTCMKTS:GJNSY) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GJNSY. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Gjensidige Forsikring ASA in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. HSBC upgraded shares of Gjensidige Forsikring ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Nordea Equity Research lowered shares of Gjensidige Forsikring ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th.

GJNSY opened at $23.00 on Friday. Gjensidige Forsikring ASA has a fifty-two week low of $18.86 and a fifty-two week high of $26.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.96.

Gjensidige Forsikring ASA engages in the provision of insurance services. It operates through the following business segments: General Insurance Private, General Insurance Denmark, General Insurance Sweden, General Insurance Baltics, Pension, and Retail Bank. The General Insurance Private segment offers insurances related to motor, property, accident and health, and leisure.

