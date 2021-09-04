Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Shares Sold by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp reduced its position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,065 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,244 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $2,450,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GPN. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Global Payments by 10.9% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,423,916 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $891,772,000 after acquiring an additional 436,041 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Global Payments by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,553,213 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $716,256,000 after purchasing an additional 241,039 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Global Payments by 4.1% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,539,864 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $310,406,000 after purchasing an additional 60,110 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Global Payments by 14.4% in the second quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,383,755 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $259,510,000 after purchasing an additional 173,721 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Global Payments by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,283,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $276,364,000 after buying an additional 20,639 shares in the last quarter. 86.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on GPN. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Global Payments from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $206.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Global Payments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday. Raymond James reduced their target price on Global Payments from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Global Payments from $231.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $218.00.

Global Payments stock opened at $158.01 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $178.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $194.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. Global Payments Inc. has a 1 year low of $153.33 and a 1 year high of $220.81. The company has a market capitalization of $46.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.19.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.14. Global Payments had a net margin of 10.83% and a return on equity of 7.70%. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Global Payments Inc. will post 7.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This is an increase from Global Payments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Global Payments’s payout ratio is currently 12.98%.

Global Payments declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, August 2nd that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to buy up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Global Payments news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.86, for a total value of $96,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,825 shares in the company, valued at $4,016,309.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey Steven Sloan bought 2,946 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $169.87 per share, with a total value of $500,437.02. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 291,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,477,015.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 4,686 shares of company stock worth $800,475. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

