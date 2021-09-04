GNY (GNY) Achieves Market Capitalization of $76.44 Million

GNY (CURRENCY:GNY) traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 4th. One GNY coin can currently be purchased for about $0.40 or 0.00000796 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. GNY has a market capitalization of $76.44 million and $188,720.00 worth of GNY was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, GNY has traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.02 or 0.00060107 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002003 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003273 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.46 or 0.00014939 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002002 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.35 or 0.00122848 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 18.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.89 or 0.00176012 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $397.89 or 0.00796802 BTC.

GNY Profile

GNY (CRYPTO:GNY) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 23rd, 2020. GNY’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 192,376,657 coins. The official message board for GNY is medium.com/@GNY.IO . GNY’s official Twitter account is @gny_io . The official website for GNY is www.gny.io

According to CryptoCompare, “GNY introduces machine learning to pre-existing blockchains, offering smart APIs that bridge to Ethereum, to Asch, to Lisk and any developer working with the universal system. With GNY Centre, GNY brings its own dedicated blockchain that can host side chains, offering a powerful set of tools to launch and host the users' own project from conception to implementation in a developer-friendly environment built around artificial intelligence. “

GNY Coin Trading

