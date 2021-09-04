GoByte 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $288.00 (GBX)

GoByte (CURRENCY:GBX) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 4th. One GoByte coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0376 or 0.00000075 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. GoByte has a total market capitalization of $359,593.25 and $288.00 worth of GoByte was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, GoByte has traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000051 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000882 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0435 or 0.00000087 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Unknown Fair Object (UFO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000424 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

The Truth (UFO) traded down 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000799 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded up 32% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000009 BTC.

About GoByte

GoByte (GBX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on November 17th, 2017. GoByte’s total supply is 9,574,778 coins. GoByte’s official website is gobyte.network . GoByte’s official message board is community.gobyte.network . The Reddit community for GoByte is /r/gobyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GoByte’s official Twitter account is @gobytenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GoByte (GBX) is a cryptocurrency based on Dash aimed at vendors to provide monetary services. GoByte features the masternode technology, which provides to the network near-instant and secure payments as well as anonymous transactions. The near-instant payments known as InstantSend technology, average at 1.3 seconds per transaction. The anonymous transactions known as PrivateSend technology, mix your funds through the masternodes network, making near-impossible to trace back the origin of the funds. “

Buying and Selling GoByte

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoByte directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GoByte should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GoByte using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

