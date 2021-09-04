Gold Poker Market Cap Hits $31,443.46 (GPKR)

Gold Poker (CURRENCY:GPKR) traded 50.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 4th. One Gold Poker coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0060 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular exchanges. Gold Poker has a total market capitalization of $31,443.46 and $11.00 worth of Gold Poker was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Gold Poker has traded up 206.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002008 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002501 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $32.39 or 0.00065003 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.91 or 0.00150362 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 22.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $94.99 or 0.00190647 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,911.76 or 0.07850172 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00003204 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,825.32 or 1.00005016 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $499.14 or 0.01001679 BTC.

About Gold Poker

Gold Poker’s total supply is 6,061,849 coins and its circulating supply is 5,260,826 coins. Gold Poker’s official website is gold-poker.com . Gold Poker’s official Twitter account is @GoldPokercoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Gold Poker is a decentralized open-source cryptocurrency focused on instant private transactions with near-zero transaction fees. The online poker industry is relatively young, and Gold Poker team’s focal point is to overwhelmingly witness an uptick in interactivity between cryptocurrency and the online poker industry. “

Gold Poker Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gold Poker directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gold Poker should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gold Poker using one of the exchanges listed above.

