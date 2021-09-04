GoldenPyrex (GPYX) Price Tops $0.0498

GoldenPyrex (CURRENCY:GPYX) traded down 3.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 4th. One GoldenPyrex coin can now be bought for $0.0498 or 0.00000099 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, GoldenPyrex has traded 12.8% lower against the dollar. GoldenPyrex has a market cap of $497,738.78 and $4.00 worth of GoldenPyrex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get GoldenPyrex alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001989 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002542 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.24 or 0.00066083 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $70.98 or 0.00141119 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $83.83 or 0.00166664 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 27.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,016.18 or 0.07985023 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00003184 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,278.60 or 0.99964497 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $418.29 or 0.00831642 BTC.

GoldenPyrex Profile

GoldenPyrex’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,999,999 coins. GoldenPyrex’s official website is g-pyx.com . GoldenPyrex’s official Twitter account is @gpyx3

Buying and Selling GoldenPyrex

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoldenPyrex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GoldenPyrex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GoldenPyrex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for GoldenPyrex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GoldenPyrex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.