GoldenPyrex Trading Down 12.2% Over Last Week (GPYX)

GoldenPyrex (CURRENCY:GPYX) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 4th. One GoldenPyrex coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0498 or 0.00000100 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. GoldenPyrex has a market cap of $497,785.10 and $759.00 worth of GoldenPyrex was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, GoldenPyrex has traded down 12.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002007 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002510 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.38 or 0.00064968 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $80.94 or 0.00162382 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $94.36 or 0.00189313 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,860.16 or 0.07744275 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00003199 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $49,691.30 or 0.99690902 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $492.07 or 0.00987191 BTC.

GoldenPyrex Coin Profile

GoldenPyrex’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,999,999 coins. GoldenPyrex’s official Twitter account is @gpyx3 . The official website for GoldenPyrex is g-pyx.com

Buying and Selling GoldenPyrex

