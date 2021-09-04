Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.67.

GOSS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gossamer Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Gossamer Bio in a research note on Sunday, May 9th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Gossamer Bio from $19.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.

Get Gossamer Bio alerts:

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Gossamer Bio by 7.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Gossamer Bio by 62.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC lifted its position in Gossamer Bio by 1.8% in the second quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 102,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,000 after acquiring an additional 1,859 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gossamer Bio by 193.1% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 2,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Gossamer Bio by 8.3% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 38,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 2,924 shares during the last quarter. 69.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GOSS opened at $9.96 on Friday. Gossamer Bio has a fifty-two week low of $7.04 and a fifty-two week high of $14.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 13.91 and a current ratio of 13.91. The company has a market capitalization of $756.90 million, a P/E ratio of -3.06 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.85.

Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.04). Analysts forecast that Gossamer Bio will post -3.14 EPS for the current year.

Gossamer Bio Company Profile

Gossamer Bio, Inc engages in discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutics in the disease areas of immunology, inflammation, and oncology. Its primary product candidate, GB001, is intended for the treatment of moderate-to-severe eosinophilic asthma and other allergic conditions.

Featured Article: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Receive News & Ratings for Gossamer Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gossamer Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.