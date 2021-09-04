Gourmet Galaxy (GUM) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $534,146.00

Gourmet Galaxy (CURRENCY:GUM) traded down 7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 4th. During the last seven days, Gourmet Galaxy has traded up 4.1% against the US dollar. One Gourmet Galaxy coin can now be purchased for about $0.20 or 0.00000405 BTC on exchanges. Gourmet Galaxy has a market cap of $673,670.43 and $534,146.00 worth of Gourmet Galaxy was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.04 or 0.00059865 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001993 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003274 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.52 or 0.00014984 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001993 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $61.17 or 0.00121898 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 19.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.17 or 0.00175706 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.16 or 0.00048149 BTC.

About Gourmet Galaxy

Gourmet Galaxy is a coin. Its launch date was January 30th, 2021. Gourmet Galaxy’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,312,145 coins. Gourmet Galaxy’s official Twitter account is @gourmetfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “GUM Token is our ERC-20 utility token, built on top of the Ethereum Blockchain with support for Polkadot Parachains coming in the near future. It is a vital part of Gourmet Galaxy, with a mechanism that is designed to give it value intrinsically tied to the Gourmet Galaxy Platform. “

Buying and Selling Gourmet Galaxy

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gourmet Galaxy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gourmet Galaxy should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gourmet Galaxy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

