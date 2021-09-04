Governor DAO (GDAO) Reaches Market Cap of $4.19 Million

Governor DAO (CURRENCY:GDAO) traded down 7.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 4th. One Governor DAO coin can now be purchased for $1.46 or 0.00002907 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Governor DAO has a total market capitalization of $4.19 million and $112,162.00 worth of Governor DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Governor DAO has traded down 7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001995 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002517 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.51 or 0.00064849 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 19.7% against the dollar and now trades at $78.92 or 0.00157415 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $93.88 or 0.00187246 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,921.14 or 0.07820938 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00003181 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49,932.86 or 0.99593828 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $497.02 or 0.00991342 BTC.

Governor DAO’s total supply is 2,921,625 coins and its circulating supply is 2,871,867 coins. Governor DAO’s official website is governordao.org . Governor DAO’s official Twitter account is @Governor_DAO and its Facebook page is accessible here

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Governor DAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Governor DAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Governor DAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

