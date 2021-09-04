Graviocoin (GIO) Trading 27.7% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Graviocoin (CURRENCY:GIO) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 4th. During the last seven days, Graviocoin has traded up 27.7% against the U.S. dollar. Graviocoin has a market cap of $2.70 million and $750.00 worth of Graviocoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Graviocoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0374 or 0.00000075 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000602 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $215.07 or 0.00429702 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00005915 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0299 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 22.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001536 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000539 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00003396 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0835 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000448 BTC.

Graviocoin Coin Profile

Graviocoin (GIO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Graviocoin’s total supply is 293,438,522 coins and its circulating supply is 72,128,521 coins. Graviocoin’s official Twitter account is @graviex_net and its Facebook page is accessible here . Graviocoin’s official website is www.gravio.net

According to CryptoCompare, “GIO is the payment system and payment instrument of the entire future ecosystem. Each new user, who had registered will get his own gio-address and a very limited amount of GIO. GIO is absolutely needed for living in the ecosystem. Strictly speaking, some of GRAVIO services like GRAVIO.MAIL needs fuel to work. That fuel is GIO. “

Graviocoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graviocoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Graviocoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Graviocoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

