Graviton (GTON) Price Down 16.6% Over Last Week

Graviton (CURRENCY:GTON) traded down 5.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 4th. Graviton has a total market capitalization of $39.85 million and $53,894.00 worth of Graviton was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Graviton has traded down 16.6% against the US dollar. One Graviton coin can currently be bought for $10.98 or 0.00021981 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002004 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002518 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32.62 or 0.00065329 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69.09 or 0.00138347 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.57 or 0.00181372 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,911.46 or 0.07832549 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00003209 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49,878.53 or 0.99879714 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $405.69 or 0.00812385 BTC.

Graviton Coin Profile

Graviton’s total supply is 17,369,900 coins and its circulating supply is 3,630,100 coins. Graviton’s official Twitter account is @OneGraviton

Graviton Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graviton directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Graviton should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Graviton using one of the exchanges listed above.

